Dissolution of panchayats: IAS officer Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari reinstated

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 03, 2023 06:48 AM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann took the decision to reinstate Tiwari, who was principal secretary, rural development and panchayats, on Friday, according to sources. He was also holding the charge of the principal secretary, water supply and sanitation

The Punjab government has decided to reinstate 1994-batch IAS officer Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari a month after he was placed under suspension, along with another IAS officer, over the dissolution of panchayats in the state.

Tiwari and Gurpreet Khaira, director of rural development and panchayats, were placed under suspension on August 31 for premature dissolution of panchayats. The government had to withdraw the dissolution orders after they were challenged in a court.

