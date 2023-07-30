Ludhiana education department’s sports committee elects office-bearers

District education department and the district sports committee elected office-bearers during a district-level meeting of the school principals on Saturday. The committee will be responsible for organizing and conducting various sports events as directed by the education minister, with the aim of fostering a sports culture in schools .

District education department officials during a meeting in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

District education officer (DEO) secondary Dimple Madan was elected as the president of the district sports committee, while principal Sukhminder Singh of Govt Senior Secondary School (Engine Shed) was elected as the senior vice president, and principal gurjant Singh of Govt Senior Secondary School, Kotala, assumed the position of general secretary.

The meeting, held at BVM Senior Secondary School, Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar auditorium, saw a huge turnout of school heads and principals, in efforts to promote sports culture in schools.

Kulbir Singh, the district sports coordinator, was elected as the administrative and finance secretary of the district sports panel. Jagroop Singh, a lecturer from PAU School, was appointed as the assistant secretary, and Ajitpal Singh, a lecturer at GSSS Jawahar Nagar Boys, took on the role of technical member of the committee. A section officer from the DEO office was assigned as the auditor of this setup.

Madan expressed her appreciation to all school heads and principals for their unanimous support during the election process. She emphasised the importance of instilling sports values among school students and encouraged them to prepare for upcoming zonal and district-level sports tournaments. “Sports play a major role in shaping the health and personality of students, and they are instrumental in inculcating values of national integration and cooperation,” she said while addressing the school heads.