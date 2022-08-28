Divyang Cricket League in Ludhiana: Silent Heroes record victory

Silent Heroes lifted the trophy of the 8th Divyang Cricket League played at SCD Government College after defeating Deaf Kings in the final match by a wicket on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Silent Heroes elected to field first. Deaf Kings scored 129 scores for seven in 20 overs.

Anil scored unbeaten 65 runs in 39 balls and Babit scored 38 off 24 balls for the losing side.

While Rakesh took three wickets in four overs conceding 43 runs, Tripathi took two wickets in four overs giving away 23 runs against Deaf Kings.

Silent Heroes achieved the target by scoring 131 runs for nine in 19.2 overs. Dilbagh scored 54 runs in 39 balls and Akshay scored 48 off 32 balls for the winning side. Lovely took three wickets in his four overs spell and Jay claimed three wickets in his four overs.

Advocate Vivek Sharma gave away the prizes to the players.