Ludhiana | Divyang Cricket League: Silent Heroes pull off win over Deaf Lions by 30 runs

In the first T-20 match of the Divyang Cricket League being held at Government College for Boys, Ludhiana, Silent Heroes defeated Deaf Lions by 30 runs on Friday.

After winning the toss, Silent Heroes opted to bat first and scored 119 runs for seven in 20 overs.

While Rakesh scored 39 runs in 22 balls, Sahil smashed 37 runs off 19.

Aditya picked up three wickets against Heroes by conceding 23 runs in four overs, while Satya took two wickets by giving away 19 runs in four overs.

Chasing the target, Deaf Lions were bowled out at 89 runs in 17.2 overs.

While Aditya scored 29 runs in 13 balls for the losing side, Amit hit 26 runs in 22 balls.

Meanwhile, Rakesh took four wickets in four overs conceding 21 runs and Gurdeep claimed two wickets by giving away 17 runs in four overs against Lions. Rakesh was declared the man-of-the-match.

The tournament will conclude on August 29.