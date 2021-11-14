Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DMCH holds free sugar check-up camp on World Diabetes Day

The endocrinology department of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised a free sugar check-up camp at its OPD Block on Sunday on World Diabetes Day
Experts from DMCH said that although diabetes has no cure, patients can take steps to manage it and stay healthy. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The endocrinology department of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) organised a free sugar check-up camp at its OPD Block on Sunday on World Diabetes day

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin and the theme this time is : “Access to diabetes care: if not now, when?”.

Secretary of DMCH’s managing society, Prem Kumar Gupta, said that the hospital is conducting such health awareness programmes regularly for the benefit of the society.

Dr Parminder Singh,professor and head of endocrinology, said that diabetes is a major concern worldwide and a major cause for blindness, kidney failure, stroke, lower limb amputation and heart attack. Although it has no cure, patients can take steps to manage it and stay healthy, he added.

Dr Naveen Mitta, professor, department of endocrinology, said that sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical exercise are some of the major causes of the disease

Dr Saurabh Arora, assistant professor, department of endocrinology, said that major symptoms of diabetes include increased thirst and urination, increased hunger, blurred vision, unexplained weight loss and numbness or tingling in the feet or hands.

