Docs protest in Muktsar over FIR against colleague

Private medical practitioners in Muktsar observed a strike on Tuesday against the registration of a case of alleged criminal negligence against a doctor.

A case was registered on Monday after a patient, Sarabjit Kaur, 26, died after delivering a baby at a private hospital on September 13 (HT)

They demanded cancellation of a first information report (FIR) against Dr Kavita Gawri and her subordinates and a fairly and independent probe.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A case was registered on Monday after a patient, Sarabjit Kaur, 26, died after delivering a baby at a private hospital on September 13.

The deceased’s family had charged medical negligence and staged a protest. The Muktsar police registered a case under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 3 (5) (intentionally co-operates in the commission of that offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

However, no one has been arrested in the case.

According to the FIR, a case was registered on the recommendation of the Muktsar civil surgeon.

A delegation of the doctors met the Muktsar deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police (SSP). Official sources said that the protesting doctors were assured that a board would be constituted to investigate the charges.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Punjab chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has extended support to the protesting doctors, criticised the police authorities and demanded that they ensure a fair and impartial investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has extended support to the protesting doctors, criticised the police authorities and demanded that they ensure a fair and impartial investigation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment in Jacob Mathew vs State of Punjab, the IMA Punjab president Dr RS Sethi said the court had laid down safeguards regarding criminal proceedings against doctors in cases involving alleged medical negligence and had emphasised the importance of obtaining appropriate expert medical opinion.

IMA clarified that it was not seeking protection for any genuine negligence or wrongdoing by a doctor. “If negligence or professional misconduct is established, action should be taken according to law. However, criminal proceedings should not be initiated against a doctor merely based on pressure, threats or unverified allegations,” reads a statement of the IMA.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}