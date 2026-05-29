Doctors’ body writes to Haryana CM, objects to Gharaunda SHO’s reposting

The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) has written to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, protesting against the reinstatement and reposting of Deepak Kumar as Gharaunda station house officer (SHO), mentioning that this happened despite him being an accused in a pending sub judice matter.

Former state treasurer Dr Deepak Goyal said they will also meet deputy commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma, regarding the development and if necessary, will move to the Punjab and Haryana high court. (HT Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The association alleged that Kumar is one of the principal accused in the incident involving the assault, humiliation, and forcible detention of Dr Prashant Chauhan, medical officer at the community health centre (CHC) Gharaunda in March this year.

The matter is currently sub judice before the competent court at Gharaunda, where proceedings under Section 223 of the BNSS are already pending against seven police personnel, including Deepak Kumar,” the representation sent to the CM on Tuesday read.

Dr Anil Yadav, state president of the HCMSA, said that the development has caused serious concern and resentment among the cadre. The flashpoint occurred on the night of Holi on March 4, at the Gharounda CHC, when Dr Chauhan, the medical officer on duty, reportedly sought police assistance after a group of patients began threatening the medical staff.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When SHO Kumar arrived at the scene, he allegedly assaulted Dr Chauhan instead of providing protection and subsequently detained him at the police station, for allegedly misbehaving with him over call. The incident sparked immediate outrage, leading doctors in Karnal to suspend health services, which was then extended to the whole state, despite the suspension of the SHO by Karnal superintendent of police Narendra Bijarniya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When SHO Kumar arrived at the scene, he allegedly assaulted Dr Chauhan instead of providing protection and subsequently detained him at the police station, for allegedly misbehaving with him over call. The incident sparked immediate outrage, leading doctors in Karnal to suspend health services, which was then extended to the whole state, despite the suspension of the SHO by Karnal superintendent of police Narendra Bijarniya. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Dr Yadav said that considering the nature of allegations and the fact that the incident itself pertains to Gharaunda CHC and police station, reposting the main accused officer as SHO at the same place raises serious apprehensions regarding fairness and impartiality.

He said that the accused officer can influence, affect or indirectly manipulate the ongoing proceedings, witness, case material and the atmosphere surrounding the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Keeping in view the principles of natural justice and to maintain public confidence in a fair legal process, it is not desirable to continue Deepak Kumar as SHO Gharaunda during the pendency of the matter. He may kindly be posted to any other police station till final adjudication of the pending case,” Dr Yadav told the CM.

Former state treasurer Dr Deepak Goyal said they will also meet deputy commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma, regarding the development and if necessary, will move to the Punjab and Haryana high court.