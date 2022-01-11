Doctors’ strike: Govt OPDs to remain shut today in Haryana

As the third wave of Covid batters the nation including Haryana, at least 3000 government doctors will observe a state-wide strike on Tuesday and shut out-patient department (OPD) services at all government hospitals the whole day (9am-3pm).

On Monday, the doctors, under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMS), were scheduled to meet senior officials of the state government but could not and decided to go ahead with the strike.

Dr Jasbir Singh Parmar, president of the association, said, “We were called to meet additional chief secretary (ACS), finance, TVSN Prasad on behalf of the government. However, the officer was suffering from high fever and the meeting got cancelled. Later, the state executive body resolved that the HCMS doctors will be on mass casual leave throughout Haryana.”

Dr Parmar said on January 12 and 13, all services will be provided as per routine, but there will be a total shutdown of all services including emergency/Covid and postmortem from January 14 till the doctors’ demands are met.

The doctors are demanding creation of specialist cadre (as by the Centre and Bihar governments), stopping direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs), and revision of the postgraduate policy.

Earlier, the doctors were scheduled to observe a similar strike on December 13, but postponed it after a meeting with Haryana health minister Anil Vij, who had assured them that all their issues will be resolved.

Dr Parmar said doctors are not willing to bother the public amid the pandemic but are bound to go on a strike. If there is any hassle, the government will be responsible.

ACS (health) Rajeev Arora and Vij were unavailable for comments, while chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Friday said the health minister chaired a meeting with the doctors and a solution will be out soon.

