Doda bus accident: Owner of the private bus booked

: Police on Tuesday booked the owner of a private bus that met with an accident in Assar area of Doda district last week, leaving 39 passengers dead and 17 others injured, some of them critically.

“During investigation, police has booked the owner of the bus, identified as Dheeraj Gupta of Narwal Pain in Satwari locality of Jammu for not properly following the procedures and traffic regulations,” said the officer.

The ill-fated bus was on its way from Kishtwar to Jammu, when it plunged into a 300-feet gorge in Trungal area of Assar on Wednesday due to rash and negligent driving by bus driver Shakeel Ahmed, 32, of Akramabad in Doda last week.

The driver was also killed in incident.

A case under sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC was registered at Assar police station.

“A special investigation team (SIT) has also been constituted. It is headed by deputy SP under the supervision of additional SP headquarters, Doda for probing the case and ascertaining the cause of accident,” the officer said.

