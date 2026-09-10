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Dogri cinema, cultural legacy celebrated at international film festival

The occasion also acknowledged the rich legacy of notable Dogri films, including the first-ever Dogri-featured film Gallan Hoiyan Beetiya and Maa Ni Mildi, Kuggi maar Duaari, Reet, Geetian, Aau Aa Shinda, Shah Shani, Lakeer, Mehroom, Chann Mahi, Funtasiyan and Moj Masti.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 07:31:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, JAMMU
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Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar felicitated filmmakers, producers and artists associated with a number of renowned and acclaimed films during the International Film Festival Jammu & Kashmir (IIFJK) event organised at Wave Mall here on Tuesday evening. DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Shridhar Patil, director census operations J&K and Ladakh Amit Sharma, director tourism, director handloom, controller legal metrology, director floriculture, director cad, joint director information Deepak Dubey, officers from the information department and other departments, members of the filmmaking and artist community and college students were present in a large on the occasion.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar felicitated filmmakers, producers and artists associated with a number of renowned and acclaimed films during the International Film Festival Jammu & Kashmir (IIFJK) event organised at Wave Mall here on Tuesday evening.
Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar felicitated filmmakers, producers and artists associated with a number of renowned and acclaimed films during the International Film Festival Jammu & Kashmir (IIFJK) event organised at Wave Mall here on Tuesday evening.

During the special screening of the movie IKKIS, the divisional commissioner felicitated prominent filmmakers, producers and artists associated with the local cinema for their contribution towards promotion of language, art and cultural heritage.

The occasion also acknowledged the rich legacy of notable Dogri films, including the first-ever Dogri-featured film Gallan Hoiyan Beetiya and Maa Ni Mildi, Kuggi maar Duaari, Reet, Geetian, Aau Aa Shinda, Shah Shani, Lakeer, Mehroom, Chann Mahi, Funtasiyan and Moj Masti. The felicitation recognised the creative contribution of filmmakers and artists in preserving and promoting the local language, culture and storytelling traditions through cinema.

Earlier, a number of short films and movies from across the country and around the globe, curated by the special jury of IFFJK, were screened throughout the day for the general public, providing film enthusiasts and students an opportunity to experience diverse cinematic narratives of global cinema.

 
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