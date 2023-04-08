Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Domestic help, aides rob house of CA, decamp with 5 lakh, jewellery

Ludhiana: Domestic help, aides rob house of CA, decamp with 5 lakh, jewellery

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 08, 2023 04:01 AM IST

Domestic help, along with his three aides, robbed the house of his employer and decamped with ₹5 lakh in cash, jewellery worth ₹25 lakh and other valuables on Thursday night

Hired a couple of weeks ago, a domestic help along with his three aides, including a woman, robbed the house of his employer and decamped with 5 lakh in cash, jewellery worth 25 lakh and other valuables on Thursday night. The accused sedated another servant before executing the robbery.

A case has been lodged against Janak and his aides at Police station division number 8. (iStock)

At the time of the incident, the employer had gone to Chandigarh along with his family members. On being informed the Division number 8 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police lodged an FIR against the domestic help Janak and his three unidentified aides.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Ashish Aggarwal of Rani Jhansi road, who lives near the official residence of the inspector general of police (Ludhiana zone) Kaustubh Sharma. A chartered accountant by profession Aggarwal stated that he had hired Janak a couple of weeks ago, while another domestic help Ganesh was working for him for a long time.

He added that on Thursday night when he returned home, he found Ganesh lying unconscious while the house was ransacked. When checked he found that 5 lakh in cash, jewellery worth 25 lakh and other valuables were stolen. When he scanned the CCTVs, he found that Janak had sedated Ganesh. Later, he called on his three aides and executed the robbery.

He informed the police. Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at Police station division number 8, said that a case has been lodged against Janak and his aides. The police are trying to trace them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandigarh woman investigation house case complaint cash chartered accountant police station employer robbery jewellery servant incident profession ganesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP