Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Domestic help’s sister held for strangulating elderly woman to death
chandigarh news

Domestic help’s sister held for strangulating elderly woman to death

Police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly strangulating an elderly woman to death before looting cash and jewellery from her house in Guru Nanak Wara locality of Amritsar city on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:30 AM IST
the accused in police custody.

Police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly strangulating an elderly woman to death before looting cash and jewellery from her house in Guru Nanak Wara locality of Amritsar city on Monday.

The accused, Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Colony in the city, is the sister of a domestic help who worked in the house of Surjit Kaur (73), the victim.

75,000 and some gold jewellery were found missing from the house.

Surjit Kaur’s husband Sukhmohinder Singh runs a cycle store opposite the railway station in Amritsar. The couple’s son lives in Canada. On Monday, the woman was alone at home.

The police said Mandeep used to visit their house along with her sister Jyoti.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said Mandeep was seen entering the house on Monday afternoon in a CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage. “During questioning, Mandeep confessed to have strangulated the elderly woman to death with an intention of loot. She has been living separately from her husband for a few years,” he said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 452 (house trespass), 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Cantonment police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP