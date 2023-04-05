Panchkula: Domestic help steals employer’s car to avenge slap, arrested

Police have arrested a domestic help who had stolen his employer’s car in June 2022 to avenge a slap.

The car owner, Saurab Gupta of Pinjore, had told the police that his Toyota Innova was stolen from outside a hotel in Pinjore in June 2022. A case under Sections 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station in this regard.

During the probe, police discovered that Gupta had slapped his domestic help, Surjit Yadav, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, after he had misplaced the car keys.

Through further investigation, police tracked down Surjit and established that he had stolen the vehicle to avenge the ill-treatment meted out by his employer.

Police first arrested his accomplice Vikas Kumar from Uttar Pradesh on March 31, following which Surjit was also nabbed.

The accused were produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.