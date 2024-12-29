Domestic helps sedate Mohali family, flee with valuables worth 40 lakh

Hired a week ago, two Nepalese domestic helps sedated a family in Mohali’s Phase-10 and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables worth ₹40 lakh on Thursday. House owner, Kanwarpreet Singh, an advocate at Punjab and Haryana high court who also deals with real estate business, said that they had hired the two women about a week ago on their gardener’s reference. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Maya and Kalpana, are said to be in their early 20s. As per the police, the two women stayed with a man in a rented accommodation in Jagatpura, and the trio has been missing since the day of the crime.

He said that on Thursday night, he, along with his parents, had dinner around 9 pm and fell asleep within 20 minutes.

“I woke up around 10:30 am on Friday and found the house entirely ransacked. The two women whom we had hired a week ago for cooking and cleaning were missing. I immediately informed the police control room and my relatives as my parents were still asleep. My father, who is a retired government servant, is still sick due to the sedatives. We have lost valuables to the tune of ₹40 lakh including cash, my 12 tola gold chain, Rado watches, mobile phones beside other valuables. They also took away the DVR,” Kanwarpreet said.

A CIA team, along with a forensic team, visited the victim’s house to gather evidence. “We are investigating the case and will soon nab the accused,” SA a police officer said.

Notably, another male Nepalese domestic had decamped with valuables from the same house a month ago and is yet to be traced.

The family suspects a connection between the two thefts. “The two women came to our house just a week ago and it was not possible for them to know in such a short span of time about the place where we kept the valuables. These women were hired on the reference of our gardener. Even when the phones of the suspects are on, police have failed to nab them. The incident could have proved fatal for us and is very scary,” the complainant added.