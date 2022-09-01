Don’t fear dwarf disease, but avoid spraying unnecessarily: PAU to paddy growers

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the paddy growers not to be afraid of the dwarf disease which has appeared for the first time in the state due to Southern Rice Black Streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the latest survey conducted by PAU entomologists, stunted plants have been observed in rice and basmati fields. In few areas, due to the severe attack of this disease, some plants were dead and some were stunted with height remaining one-third from the half in comparison to the normal plants.

These affected plants are not deep-rooted at present and can be taken out easily, said PAU’s principal entomologist KS Suri. The dwarf disease has appeared more in early transplanted rice than that sown after June 25, he added.

‘Keep a check on the population of white backed plant hopper’

PAU has created informative videos in which experts are teaching farmers how to identify the crop and keep a check on the population of white backed plant hopper, which operates as a vector and leads to the spread of disease in paddy crop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mandeep Singh Hunjan, a scientist from the plant pathology department, said farmers have been urged to monitor the crops and keep a check on the population of these hoppers.

According to the scientific reports published in other countries, SRBSDV is transmitted by nymphs and adults of white backed plant hopper.

“As there is no control measure for this dwarf disease, therefore farmers are advised not to spray any agro-chemical. Once stunted, this disease can’t be managed with any of the agro-chemicals,” said Suri. Farmers should not worry at all as the healthy plants won’t turn dwarf now, he added.

The paddy fields should be monitored every week and on the appearance of hoppers, any of the insecticides such as Pexalon 10 SC (triflumezopyrim) @ 94ml/acre; Osheen/Token 20 SG (dinotefuran) @ 80g/acre or Chess 50 WG (pymetrozine) @ 120g/acre by dissolving in 100 litres of water should be sprayed, he advised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In case there is no attack of hoppers, then do not spray these insecticides, Suri added.