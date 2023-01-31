Don’t lose people’s trust, Chandigarh administrator advises councillors

After frequent pandemonium in the municipal meetings over the past few months, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit addressed the councillors in the MC House on Monday and advised them not to lose the trust of people.

“Rather become the darling of the people. You have got an opportunity to serve people, do not lose it. Don’t waste your time, shun egos,” said Purohit in his maiden address at the MC House since taking over the administrator’s charge in August 2021.

In the last House meeting on December 22, 2022, five opposition councillors were dragged out by marshals and eight councillors were suspended by the then mayor Sarbjit Kaur following sloganeering against imposition of facilitation charges at e-Sampark Centres and MC’s plans to start paid on-street parking.

As the House proceedings resumed after the pandemonium, only BJP and nominated councillors were present and approved all agendas. The AAP and Congress councillors boycotted the meeting and protested outside the assembly hall against the suspension of eight members.

Even the November House meeting had remained a stormy affair as the councillors and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra sparred over the snapping of internet cables in various parts of the city, with the former even resorting to calling her a dictator.

‘Rise about party lines’

“All councillors of the House should work unitedly and rise above party lines, now that they have been elected. They should shed their egos and focus on the development of the city. That should be each councillor’s sole agenda,” the administrator said.

Dissuading councillors from fighting among themselves, Purohit read out a couplet: “Tere haathon mein bhi pathar, mere haathon mein bhi pathar. Tera ghar bhi sheeshe ka and mera ghar bhi sheeshe ka. Kya tumhe maloom nahi tha, main bhi sochun, tum bhi socho.”

Directing them to be in constant touch with the public, he also suggested, “Divide your days in a way that you stay in touch with people constantly. I would rather suggest weekly janata darbars in your respective wards.”

Also focusing on rooting out corruption, Purohit said, “Corruption should be stopped by all means. Tenders should be allotted on the basis of merit and there should be transparency in each tendering process.”

Handing out a piece of advice to newly elected mayor Anup Gupta as well, the administrator exhorted him to ensure uniform development in all wards, irrespective of the councillor’s party.

Assures all help from administration

Earlier mayor Anup Gupta, chairing his first House meeting since his election on January 16, welcomed the UT administrator and put forward some demands.

He said houses built outside lal dora in villages should be spared from demolition and should also be provided all basic amenities till a housing scheme was launched for them.

He also sought implementation of the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission report that will provide MC around ₹1,176 crore and demanded that all roads in the city and entire horticulture department come under the civic body. The administrator assured to take up the matter with the Union government.

