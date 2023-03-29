Door-to-door search launched in Hoshiarpur village to nab Amritpal

A search operation was launched in the Doaba region with fresh intel inputs suggesting that pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh could be in the area. Police have cordoned off Mernaian Kalan village in Hoshiarpur district and started door-to-door search to nab Amritpal. (HT Photo)

A heavy police movement was witnessed as teams were put on high alert as inputs suggested that Amritpal was trying to reach Amritsar to ensure his entry into Golden Temple.

“A counter intelligence team witnessed some suspicious movement and started chasing an Innova car (PB-10 CK0527) around 7.30 pm,” according to people familiar with the development. “Three people were in the car but they left their vehicle near Gurdwara Bhai Chanchal Singh on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road and fled on foot ,” they added.

Police have cordoned off Mernaian Kalan village in Hoshiarpur district and started door-to-door search to nab Amritpal.

According to a senior Police official involved in the probe, few reports about Amritpal’s movements in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar district were received on Tuesday evening after which various teams were put on high alert.

Earlier, a fresh CCTV footage ( dated March 21) spotted Amritpal and his aide Pappalpreet Singh on Delhi streets. Amritpal is seen without turban, wearing a denim jacket and a mask. His aide Papalpreet is seen right behind him. HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

