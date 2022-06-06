Door-to-door vaccination drive for kids in Mohali from June 6

Focusing on increasing vaccination coverage among children, the Mohali health department will on Monday launch its door-to-door vaccination campaign for beneficiaries above the age of 12.

As part of the second phase of the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign, health workers will visit each household in the district to vaccinate children in the 12-15 age group with Corbevax and those in the 15-18 age group with Covaxin, said civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur.

District immunisation officer Dr Girish Dogra said the teams will also encourage children who will be eligible for first and second doses in the near future to get the jab at the earliest.

Dr Kaur said the vaccines were completely safe and the children should get vaccinated without any apprehensions. “Besides, they can also visit any government health institutions across the district to get vaccinated and contact health department’s Helpline 104 for any queries,” she said.

So far, the drive for the 12-15 age group has been moving at a snail’s pace. While 43,080 children are eligible for vaccination in this age group in Mohali, only 17,925 (41.6%) have received the first dose and 5,698 (13.2%) are fully vaccinated.

But the response by the 15-18 age group is far more encouraging, as of the 50,872 children eligible for vaccination, 48,876 (96.07%) have got the first dose and 30,351 (59.6%) both doses.

Similar drive in Chandigarh helping check vaccine hesitancy

A similar drive launched in Chandigarh on June 1 is reaping results, with health workers reporting low hesitancy among children in getting jabbed at home.

“Earlier, the children were not coming forward for vaccination, especially those living in rural areas. But through the door-to-door vaccination drive, children are readily getting the shot. Currently, healthcare workers are visiting houses in Dhanas, Daria, Hallomajra, Kaimbwala and Kajheri. After covering these locations, we will take the drive to other rural areas and then proceed to sectors,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

Of the 45,000 children eligible in the 12-15 age group, 32,437 (72%) have gotten the first dose and 14,481 (32%) are fully vaccinated. The response is much better in 15-18 age group. While the target population here is 72,000, 73,069 (101%) have come forward for the first dose, while 47,387 (66%) have received both doses.

