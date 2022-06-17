Double tragedy in Ludhiana: Day after 9-year-old girl died in road mishap, brother succumbs to injuries

A day after a nine-year-old girl died in a road mishap outside Basti Jodhewal police station, her elder brother also succumbed to his injuries on Friday. Their parents are still struggling for life at the hospital.

The driver of the mini-truck that hit the family’s scooter has been identified as Pawan Kumar.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of victims’ father, Jaswinder Singh of Goraya. Jaswinder said he, along with his wife Archana, daughter Priyanka and son Mandeep Singh, was going to Vijay Nagar on Tajpur road to see his in-laws.

When they reached near Basti Jodhewal Chowk, a speeding mini-truck hit the scooter. His daughter died on the spot while onlookers rushed his son, wife and him to hospital, where his son succumbed during treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dilbag Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the mini-truck driver. A hunt is on for his arrest.

Police have seized the mini-truck, which the accused left behind while fleeing.

Mother still unaware of children’s death

Family members have been unable to gather courage to tell Archana about the death of her two children.

Vicky, a relative of the victims, said that Archana kept asking about her children -- Mandeep and Priyanka – after gaining consciousness. The family has told her that the children had suffered only minor injuries and are admitted in another hospital. Vicky said the children’s bodies have been taken to Goraya after post-mortem.

They have kept the bodies in a mortuary of a private hospital and would cremate the bodies on Monday after Archana sees them one last time.

Mandeep was a student of Class 10, while Priyanka was in Class 6. Both were bright students. They were visiting their maternal grandparents when they met with a road mishap.

