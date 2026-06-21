Double-engine govt needed in Punjab, says Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said Punjab could witness faster development under a “double-engine government” and asserted that PM Narendra Modi is committed to strengthening the state. Addressing a delegation of the Namdev Samaj from Sri Hargobindpur in Punjab’s Gurdaspur at his residence, Saini said many youths in Punjab were forced to seek jobs abroad through illegal routes, while Haryana created organised overseas employment opportunities through its foreign cooperation department. Paying tribute to the sixth Sikh master, Guru Hargobind, Saini said his teachings continue to inspire people. He also said that the successive governments in the state, including those led by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had failed to meet public expectations.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during an event on PM’s Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Panchkula.

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₹319 crore transferred to 15.95L Haryana farmers

CM Saini said ₹319.13 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of more than 15.95 lakh farmers in the state under the 23rd installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. In Panchkula, 17,819 farmers received ₹3.56 crore. Addressing the PM Kisan Utsav Diwas programme in Panchkula, Saini said India’s agricultural sector has witnessed unprecedented transformation over the past 12 years under PM Modi. He said the Haryana government has also taken significant steps to enhance farmers’ income, expand irrigation facilities, promote natural farming, encourage crop diversification and integrate technology with agriculture.

During the programme, the PM released the instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer, transferring more than ₹18,880 crore to the bank accounts of over 9.44 crore beneficiary farmers across the country.

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{{^usCountry}} Out of this amount, ₹319.13 crore was credited to the accounts of 15.95 lakh beneficiary farmers in Haryana. In Panchkula district, 17,819 farmers received ₹3.56 crore under the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Out of this amount, ₹319.13 crore was credited to the accounts of 15.95 lakh beneficiary farmers in Haryana. In Panchkula district, 17,819 farmers received ₹3.56 crore under the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

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To attend Panchkula yoga event

Saini will attend the state-level celebration of the 12th International Day of Yoga as the chief guest at Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, at 6 am on Sunday. The National Institute of Ayurveda will participate in the event. (With PTI inputs)