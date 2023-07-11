Downpour shatters all previous rainfall records in Himachal

Even as the Indian Meteorological Department had issued a “red warning” for ten districts in Himachal, the rains during the last 24 hours have surpassed the old records in many places across the state.

Almost all parts of Himachal have recorded moderate to extremely heavy rainfall. (Deepak Sansta/HT Photo)

Almost all parts of the state have recorded moderate to extremely heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging, flooding and landslides. Solan, which received 135 mm of rainfall on Monday, broke a 50-year-old record of 105 mm of rain in a day in 1971, Una received the highest rainfall after 1993, Director Local MeT office Shimla, Surender Pal said.

Several regions in Himachal Pradesh experienced an unprecedented amount of rainfall, shattering long-standing records. The downpour resulted in severe flooding and disruption of normal life across the state. Rohru (Shimla) received a staggering 185.0 mm of rainfall, marking the highest precipitation observed since 1986. RL BBMB (Bilaspur) recorded 224.0 mm of rainfall, surpassing the previous record set in 2013. Sangraha (Sirmaur) witnessed heavy rainfall of 180.0 mm, breaking the previous record set in 2006. Dehra Gopipur (Kangra) experienced a significant downpour with 175.4 mm of rainfall, marking the highest since 2014. Kahu (Bilaspur) received 171.5 mm of rainfall, surpassing the previous record set in 2004. Ghamroor (Kangra) witnessed heavy rainfall of 166.0 mm, breaking the previous record set in 2006. Nadaun (Hamirpur) recorded 160.5 mm of rainfall, marking the highest since 2006. The incessant rainfall caused widespread damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and houses, leading to disruptions in transportation and communication systems. Local authorities have issued advisories, urging residents to exercise caution and stay indoors to ensure their safety. Rescue and relief operations are underway, with the state government deploying additional resources and personnel to the affected areas. The Disaster Management Department is coordinating efforts to provide assistance to those stranded or affected by the heavy rainfall.

Meteorological experts attribute this unusual weather pattern to a combination of factors, including the monsoon season and atmospheric conditions. They highlight the need for improved disaster preparedness and infrastructure development to mitigate the impact of such extreme weather events in the future. The state government is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant communication with the concerned authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected residents. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy and provide immediate relief to those affected by the heavy rainfall. Residents are advised to stay tuned to local weather updates and follow the instructions of authorities to ensure their safety in the face of this challenging situation.

