Dozen Panchkula bizmen seek security, allege extortion calls

Amid the growing gang violence and extortion-linked killings in the tricity, over a dozen Panchkula businessmen have approached the police for security, alleging threat calls, senior officials confirmed. The requests have come in the last two weeks alone, in the aftermath of an attack on Rattan Lubana, a club owner in Panchkula’s Sector 5.

Police sources said that most victims received threat calls and audio messages allegedly from Godara gang. (HT Photo for representation)

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Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amrinder Singh said that two personal security officers (PSOs) each have been assigned to six businessmen, including Lubana, for 24x7 protection. These include another club owner from Sector 5, one from Sector 9, two liquor contractors.

Lubana and his friend had sustained bullet injuries in the attack that took place outside Swiss Lounge in Sector 5 on June 4. After the attack, when he was hospitalised, his family had reportedly received threat calls from gangster Rohit Godara.

Godara, presently associated with gangster Goldy Brar, was once a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He has been previously accused of being an accomplice in the murders of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. According to the details, Godara runs the gang’s operation from the United Kingdom. A resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan, Godara is named in more than 35 criminal cases including murder and extortion.

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{{^usCountry}} Police sources said that most victims received threat calls and audio messages allegedly from Godara gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police sources said that most victims received threat calls and audio messages allegedly from Godara gang. {{/usCountry}}

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App to the rescue

The DCP said that nearly 99 per cent of threat and extortion calls are made through WhatsApp. To protect victims, the police have installed the “Abhedya” app on the mobile phones of complainants and their family members. The application identifies suspicious international and virtual numbers, as well as unknown contacts not saved on a user’s phone, and automatically blocks calls and related content, including messages, voice notes, images and videos, before they reach the user. The app is currently not compatible with iPhones.

The Haryana Police had launched the app in the third week of March to counter the growing menace of extortion calls originating from abroad.

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The DCP further said that special police teams have been deployed in Sector 5, which houses the highest concentration of nightclubs in the city. Teams have also been instructed to intensify patrolling in other sensitive areas. Additionally, a Vajra vehicle has been stationed in Sector 5 as part of the enhanced security arrangements.

Police officials said awareness campaigns are also being conducted regularly to prevent youngsters joining gangs through social media and to discourage them from being influenced by anti-social elements.