Dr AK Attri is new Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 director-principal

With Dr Jasbinder Kaur, the officiating director-principal of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, proceeding on two-month ex-India leave, Dr AK Attri has taken charge of the post.

Head of department of neurosurgery, Dr AK Attri is the senior most faculty member in GMCH. He did his MBBS from IGMC Hospital, Shimla, and further studies from PGIMER, Chandigarh, from 1988 to 1999. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After returning from leave, Dr Kaur will join her biochemistry department as a teaching faculty member, as she will be retiring from the administrative post of the director-principal.

As per the Central Service Rules adopted by GMCH, anyone retiring from an administrative post at the age of 62 can continue as a teaching faculty until the age of 65.

Professor and head of neurosurgery department, Dr Atri is the senior-most faculty member in GMCH. He did his MBBS from IGMC Hospital, Shimla, and further studies from PGIMER, Chandigarh, from 1988 to 1999.

Dr Kaur joined GMCH in 1996 and was given the additional charge of the professor-in-charge, academics, in March 2018. She took over the charge of director-principal in 2020, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per hospital authorities, from 2012 till 2017, appointment for the post was made on deputation. Six years later, no proper recruitment rules have been set and officiating charge continues to be given for the post.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!