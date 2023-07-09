Dr Wander is chairman board of Baba Farid varsity

Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander has been appointed as chairman of Board of Management of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Last year, Dr Wander was first selected for the post of vice-chancellor by chief minister Bhagwant Mann after the appointment was halted as Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit raised objections over the procedure to select Dr Wander for the top job. Following the controversy, Dr Wander had withdrawn his name from the post.

Meanwhile, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 27(2) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Act, 1998, as amended from time to time, the governor of Punjab and chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has nominated Professor & HOD Cardiology, DMC College & Hospital, Ludhiana Dr. Gurpreet Singh Wander, as the chairman of the Board of Management of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot as laid down in Section 27(4) of the aforesaid Act for a term of five years with effect from July 8, 2023, said an official statement.

Hailing the appointment, chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that the university will scale new heights under Dr Wander.He recalled the services rendered by Dr Wander to the masses as an eminent cardiologist of the state. Mann said that the appointment of Dr Wander to this prestigious post is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for every Punjabi.

Other members of the board are MLA Moga Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, MLA Faridkot Dr Gurdit Singh Sekhon, eminent eye surgeon Dr PS Brar, DM (Cardiology) and HOD Department of Cardiology DMC Dr Bishav Mohan, HOD Department of Neurology DMC Dr Rajinder Bansal, professor and HOD Pulmonary Medicine GMC Patiala Dr Vishal Chopra and former principal Government Medical College Patiala Dr KK Aggarwal.