Dr Savita Malhotra wins Yves Pelicier Prize 2022

Dr Savita Malhotra, former head of PGIMER’s department of psychiatry, has been awarded the Yves Pelicier Prize 2022 by the World Association for Social Psychiatry.

Dr Malhotra has been chosen in recognition of her stellar career in social psychiatry, reflecting her contributions to the cause, course and treatment of mental disorders, and commitment to the human rights of the mentally ill patients.

“This is a highly competitive international award and Dr Savita Malhotra is the first woman, Asian and Indian to receive this award,” the press statement of PGIMER said.

She will be invited to deliver a ceremonial lecture on a topic of her choosing at the World Congress of Social Psychiatry to be held in London from January 16 to 18, 2023.