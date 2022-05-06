Dr Vivek Lal is new director of PGIMER, Chandigarh

Dr Vivek Lal, the head of the department of neurology at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, has been appointed the new PGIMER director.

An official communication said on Thursday that the appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the proposal of the ministry of health and family welfare for the appointment of professor Lal to the post of director, PGIMER, Chandigarh, for five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until the incumbent attains the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

The PGIMER was without a regular director since November 1, 2021, following the retirement of Dr Jagat Ram. Dr Surjit Singh was officiating as director for six months. Dr Singh, the head of the paediatrics department at PGIMER, was given the officiating charge for six months, which ended on April 30, or till the regular director is appointed, whichever is earlier. Dr Jagat Ram retired from the post of director after serving for four years and seven months.

In January this year, the search-cum-selection committee had interviewed 32 candidates for the post of director. According to authorities, around 20 of these candidates are working at the institute at present, while a few doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, were also in the fray, apart from a few senior doctors from other national health institutes.

After the interviews, the selection committee sent the recommendations to the institute body (IB) and finally, the proposal with the panel was sent to the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) through the Union ministry of health.