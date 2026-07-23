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Draft roll sees up to 12.8% voter drop, migration emerges as key driver

According to the official report — out of 5,16,427 registered electors, only 4,50,280 (87.19%) submitted enumeration forms. As many as 66,147 voters, or 12.81%, remained unverified

Published on: Jul 23, 2026, 09:02:10 IST
By Naina Mishra, Chandigarh
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The UT’s draft electoral roll, published on Tuesday following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration phase, indicates a reduction of nearly 12.8% in the voter base.

The participation rate of 87.19% in form submission is relatively high for a door-to-door verification drive. (HT Photo for representation)
The participation rate of 87.19% in form submission is relatively high for a door-to-door verification drive. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the official report — out of 5,16,427 registered electors, only 4,50,280 (87.19%) submitted enumeration forms. As many as 66,147 voters, or 12.81%, remained unverified.

The figure effectively translates to more than one in every eight voters in Chandigarh not featuring in the draft roll. In electoral terms, such a double-digit shift is significant, particularly in a compact urban constituency where margins and turnout patterns can influence electoral outcomes.

The data shows that the reduction is not arbitrary but driven by clearly identified categories. A majority of the excluded voters — 43,725, or 66.1% — have been classified as “permanently shifted”, followed by 12,568 (19%) marked absent during verification. Another 3,535 (5.34%) were reported deceased, 2,590 (3.91%) were found to be duplicate entries, and 3,729 (5.63%) fell under other categories.

The large number of voters marked as “shifted” points to urban mobility — including relocation of students, professionals, and workers to neighbouring areas such as Mohali, Panchkula and Zirakpur — and is a major factor reshaping the city’s electoral profile.

The participation rate of 87.19% in form submission is relatively high for a door-to-door verification drive.

 
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