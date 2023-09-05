High drama at NRI police station as couple accuses cops of assault

High drama unfolded at the NRI police station in Jagraon on Tuesday after a Ludhiana-based couple accused the cops of assaulting them.

The couple alleged that they went to the police station in support of their aunt, where the police personnel slapped them and threw them out of the police station.

The couple got their medical examinations done from Government Hospital, Jagraon and filed a complaint.

However, SHO at the NRI police station, inspector Jasbir Kaur, has refuted the allegations.

“The couple was creating ruckus in the police station. We asked them to leave as they were disturbing the investigation. After leaving the police station, the couple started leveling allegations against the cops,” Kaur said.

Vinay Kumar Mehra of Jamalpur in Ludhiana stated that his aunt Santosh Rani of Sawaddi Kalan village in Dakha has been facing a complaint filed against her by some relatives at NRI Police station Jagraon. Following her request, they went to the NRI police station with her.

Mehra stated that while they were presenting their side of story, ASI Harminder Singh and a woman police personnel started abusing them. He alleged that the police personnel slapped them inside the police station at the behest of their rivals.

He alleged that the police personnel misbehaved with them and pushed them out of the police station. The accused also threatened them of implicating in a criminal case.

They registered their protest and later made a complaint on the helpline number.

