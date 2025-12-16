Drive against brick kilns: Chadoora MLA files plaint against SDM over alleged threat

Ali Mohammad Dar, assembly member, Chadoora, today lodged a complaint at police station Chadoora in Budgam district against the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Chadoora, for allegedly threatening the elected representative during a drive against brick-kilns. Ali Mohammad Dar, assembly member, Chadoora, today lodged a complaint at police station Chadoora in Budgam district against the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Chadoora, for allegedly threatening the elected representative during a drive against brick-kilns. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Dar, who is a senior NC leader and legislator, said that he had received a call from villagers and brick kiln owners of two villages of Chadoora on Saturday while the administration had launched a drive against illegal brick kiln owners. The legislator was asking the officials not to demolish the brickkilns and wanted some time for brickkilns so they could demolish illegal encroachment on their own. “I didn’t interfere in the official work, just requested the officials to give some time to the owners so they will remove encroachment on their own. I was ready to even act as guarantor and get affidavits from owners. The SDM Chadoora who was leading the drive first agreed then back tracked,” Dar said, adding that when he tried to stop the men he was not only manhandled but also threatened a three-year jail term by the SDM.

Dar said he was never against any illegal encroachment but wanted to do it in a way that people won’t suffer. “When I conveyed it to deputy commissioner, Budgam, he replied that it’s up to the SDM,” he said.

However, Chadoora SDM Pirimroze Bashir termed the allegations baseless and said he never threatened the assembly member. “He (MLA) was just requested to not create any obstruction in discharge of duties of govt servants and showed unnecessary resistance. He (legislator) was never threatened and policemen who were present on the spot are witness to this incident,” he said.

Deputy commissioner, Budgam, Dr Bilal, also termed the allegation of legislator baseless. “The MLA created an obstruction in official works and tried to create law & order issues by supporting an illegal thing. Police have taken cognisance. Necessary action will be followed as per law. Our drive against illegal brick kilns in compliance with HC and NGT directions will continue,” he said.

Legislator Pulwama and PDP leader Waheed Para blamed the Omar Abdullah government for this mess.

“The government is spineless to take a stand. If they (NC government) hadn’t rejected the land bill they wouldn’t have faced embarrassment on ground,” he said.