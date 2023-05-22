Ludhiana: Driver held for decamping with 350 quintal basmati rice

The Machhiwara police have arrested a driver for allegedly decamping with 350 quintal of basmati rice, which he had loaded from a rice mill owner to be transported to Karnal in Haryana

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

However, two of his aides were yet to be arrested.

According to police, the accused had installed fake number plates on the truck. He also concealed his real identity to the rice mill owner while loading sacks of rice. The arrested accused, identified as Sharafat Ali alias Bachi of Tharia village of Sonepat in Haryana, had introduced himself as Parveen Kumar.

His aide Naveen Kumar is yet to be arrested and another aide of the accused is yet to be identified.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that rice mill owner Nitin Luthra filed a complaint on May 8 at Machhiwara police station stating that he had sent 700 sacks of basmati rice to Karnal on May 1 through a transporter.

When the truck did not reach the destination, he started a search for the driver and his assistant, but their mobile phones were switched off. Later, on May 8, he filed a complaint to the police.

“The Machhiwara police lodged an FIR under sections 420, 120-B, 473 and 411 of the IPC against the accused at Machhiwara police station. The police formed several teams to arrest the accused,” the SSP said.

“On Sunday, the police traced the accused from Samalkha in Panipat and recovered a truck containing 350 quintal basmati rice from his possession. The driver during questioning stated that he was trying to sell the material along with the truck,” she added.

The SSP added that a hunt is on for the arrest of his aides. The accused is already facing trial in two cases, including theft and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

