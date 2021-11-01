Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Driver burnt alive as fuel tanker catches fire in Karnal

The fuel tanker caught fire after it collided with a truck coming from the opposite side on Assandh-Jind road near Gangatehri village of Karnal on late Sunday night.
Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the flames after fuel tanker caught fire in Karnal. (Bloomberg/Representational image)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:20 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

A 60-year-old man was burnt alive as the fuel tanker he was driving caught fire after colliding with a truck coming from the opposite side on Assandh-Jind road near Gangatehri village of Karnal on late Sunday night. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the flames.

The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh. He was taking the fuel tanker to Ellenabad from the Panipat refinery. His assistant, Lakhwinder Singh, had a narrow escape as he managed to jump out before the truck caught fire. The truck driver and his assistant also managed to escape unhurt.

Investigation officer Ramesh Chand confirmed that the fuel tanker driver died in accident. He said efforts were on to douse the flames with the help of five fire tenders. Police will record the statement of assistant of tanker for further investigation, he added.

