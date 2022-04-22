Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drizzle, cool winds in Chandigarh cause mercury to plunge by 7 degrees
chandigarh news

Drizzle, cool winds in Chandigarh cause mercury to plunge by 7 degrees

Recorded at 39.9°C on Wednesday, Chandigarh’s maximum temperature dropped to 32.8°C on Thursday, 2.9 degrees below normal and lowest since 32.4°C on March 26
Children delighted by the cool weather after the drizzle at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Updated on Apr 22, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh City residents’ long wait for respite from the scorching heat ended on Thursday, as trace rainfall caused the mercury to plunge by seven degrees.

Recorded at 39.9°C on Wednesday, the maximum temperature dropped to 32.8°C on Thursday, 2.9 degrees below normal and lowest since 32.4°C on March 26.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the first time in over a month that the maximum temperature went below normal. Owing to the long dry spell that had started in March, the city had even recorded heatwave conditions thrice in April. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.

But on Thursday, the long-awaited rain, although less than 0.1mm, and cool breeze greeted residents, cooling down the city swiftly.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The rain was caused by Western Disturbances (WD). Due to rain in the adjoining areas, cool winds also brought down the temperature. The relief won’t be long however, as the temperature will start rising from Friday onwards and is set to go back over 40°C over the weekend.”

RELATED STORIES

Due to cloudy weather at night, the minimum temperature also went up from 22.7°C on Wednesday to 25.7°C on Thursday, 5.4°C above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 36°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 23°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP