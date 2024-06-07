Drone mapping of Punjab and Haryana high court likely on June 8, 9

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Chandigarh Police to obtain necessary permissions so that drone survey of the high court area, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, team could be completed on June 8 and 9. Earlier, the survey was to be done on May 18 and 19 but had to be postponed as requisite permissions could not be obtained from the Union ministry of civil aviation, Government of India. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If permission from the central government’s concerned departments is received, the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana would also not be able to use Rajendra Park for their helicopters on these two dates.

The drone survey is required to acquire the geographic information system (GIS) related data, which is a crucial input in the Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) report being prepared by the IIT for optimal use of space at high court under holistic development plan of the HC.

The directions were given during resumed hearing of a plea in which directions were sought by employees’ association of Punjab and Haryana to upgrade infrastructure at the court premises keeping in view increasing footfall of each year.

The area falls in red zone. This category is due to the flying zone area of Rajendra Park being used by the respective chief ministers.

The court has directed senior superintendent of police to issue necessary instructions to everyone concerned so that necessary permission is granted and during those two days the area would remain out of bounds for helicopters etc. The court also directed the Union ministry to grant necessary permissions.

“Keeping in view the fact that the project is hanging fire since long, we expect that the officials of IIT Roorkee also to strictly adhere to the time frame and reduce it wherever it is possible,” the bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji said while posting the matter for hearing for July 23.

Meanwhile, UT has informed the court that the process for creating the parking space behind MLA Hostel, Sector 4, are underway and tenders are being floated by June 7 and tentative deadline for making it operational is September 30.