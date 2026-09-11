Drone scare near Amritsar airport prompts village awareness drive

Following the disruption of flight operations at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar after suspected drone movements were detected near the facility, Punjab Police have launched an awareness campaign in surrounding villages to sensitise residents about restrictions on drone flying.

Police said a drone had been operated to record the event without the required permission. The activity was not found to be linked to any suspicious or security-related operation. (HT File/for representation only)

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On September 6, seven flights, including two international services, were diverted to Delhi after multiple suspected drones were spotted near the operational area of the airport. The incident was reported around 10pm when movements resembling drones were detected close to the runway, triggering a security alert. Punjab Police and central security agencies were immediately alerted.

Among the flights diverted were services operated by Malaysia Airlines, IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express.

A subsequent police inquiry indicated that the drone activity was linked to videography of a sports tournament being held in a nearby village. Police said a drone had been operated to record the event without the required permission. The activity was not found to be linked to any suspicious or security-related operation.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, police teams have been visiting villages around the airport to educate residents about drone regulations. On Thursday, a team led by Rajasansi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jagbir Singh visited Ballagan village and made announcements from the local gurdwara and other places of worship, urging residents to refrain from flying drones in restricted areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, police teams have been visiting villages around the airport to educate residents about drone regulations. On Thursday, a team led by Rajasansi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jagbir Singh visited Ballagan village and made announcements from the local gurdwara and other places of worship, urging residents to refrain from flying drones in restricted areas. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh said security arrangements around the airport had been strengthened and patrolling increased following the incident. Police teams are maintaining vigilance, including during night hours, while checking suspected persons in the area.

He said residents were being informed through announcements that the area within a 3-km radius of the airport is designated as a red zone, while the 3-to-5-km area is a yellow zone. Drone flying remains restricted up to an 8-km radius, and permission is required for drone operations in regulated areas.

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Police are also approaching sarpanches and panchayat members to spread awareness.