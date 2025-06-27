Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Drug abuse threatens social harmony: Haryana governor

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya has urged active participation from the government, civil society, educational institutions and families to safeguard the future of the youth and eliminate the growing threat of drugs

On the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Thursday called for a coordinated and holistic approach to combat drug abuse in the state.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya (HT File)
He urged active participation from the government, civil society, educational institutions and families to safeguard the future of the youth and eliminate the growing threat of drugs.

“Drug abuse is not only a health crisis but a serious threat to our national progress and social harmony. We must act collectively to protect our children and communities,” Dattatraya said.

The governor lauded the state’s intensified efforts in cracking down on drug trafficking and said that high-impact operations over the past year have led to significant narcotics seizures and arrests of major traffickers.

He also appreciated the success of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan being actively implemented across Haryana. The campaign has reached thousands through school and college programmes, street plays, awareness drives and rehabilitation initiatives.

Dattatraya called for stronger rehabilitation and de-addiction services, urging community leaders, NGOs and educational institutions to join hands in promoting awareness and healthy lifestyles.

Follow Us On