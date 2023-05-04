Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Drug addict commits sacrilege in Gurdaspur

Punjab: Drug addict commits sacrilege in Gurdaspur

ByHT Correspondent, Gurdaspur
May 04, 2023 11:17 PM IST

A drug addict in Nihang attire allegedly committed sacrilege of Gutka in Gurdaspur. The accused confessed to framing his relative for the crime. Case registered.

A drug addict in Nihang attire on Thursday allegedly committed sacrilege of Gutka (a book of gurbani) at Hargobindpur village of Gurdaspur.

The police have registered a case against him under Section 295A of the IPC.

The accused has been identified as Karam Singh of the same village. He informed his neighbours on Thursday that he found desecrated Gutka somewhere in the locality. After being informed, Sikh activists gathered there and interacted with some residents whom they doubted.

On being taken to the police station, the accused confessed that he committed sacrilege to frame his relative for the crime. The police have registered a case against him under Section 295A of the IPC.

Topics
drug addict
