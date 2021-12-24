Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Drug FIR against Bikram Majithia: SAD to protest outside Ludhiana police chief’s office today

Addressing a press conference at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Ludhiana, SAD's district unit chief Harbhajan Singh Dang said Sidhu is behind the drug FIR lodged against Majithia, and it has been done to tarnish the party's image ahead of the assembly elections slated early next year.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was booked in a drug case recently. (PTI)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 02:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Accusing Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu of indulging in vendetta politics against former cabinet minister Bikram Majithia, the Ludhiana unit of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced to stage a protest outside the office of police commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib on Thursday, SAD’s district unit chief Harbhajan Singh Dang said that Sidhu is behind the drug FIR lodged against Majithia, and it has been done to tarnish the party’s image ahead of the assembly elections slated early next year.

“The sole aim is to defame SAD and Majithia ahead of elections. Even former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has stated that the FIR has been lodged falsely. SAD stands with Majithia,” said Dang.

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) district chief Gurdeep Gosha said that earlier too Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Badal were jailed by the Congress in a false case and the “Congress had to face the consequences” as people voted them out. “The same will be repeated this time when people will vote the SAD-BSP alliance into power,” said Gosha.

Referring to the bomb blast that took place in the court complex, YAD leader Manpreet Manna slammed the state government for the “deteriorating law and order situation in the state”.

