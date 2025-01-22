Drug menace, poor upkeep plague Ludhiana bus stand waiting rooms

Drug menace, anti-social elements and poor upkeep are among the primary issues plaguing the three waiting rooms at the Amar Shaheed Sukdev Interstate Bus Terminal. Commuters at the women’s waiting room at Ludhiana bus stand on Tuesday (HT Photo)

According to the officials at the bus stand, the waiting room meant for luxury buses was closed four months ago as it was frequently being used by drug addicts.

Commuters claim that the other two waiting rooms, meant for regular buses, are in a sorry state and barely usable.

A security staff member at the bus stand requesting not to be named, said there are not enough guards to vigil.

“We have only 16 to 17 personnel for thousands of passengers passing through every day. It is hard to keep an eye on everything, especially when drug addicts frequently misuse the waiting room. We took against these individuals during our rounds, but the problem persists,” the staffer said.

The two operational waiting rooms, designed to accommodate about 70 passengers, have broken windows, dirty walls and unsanitary conditions. Passengers say they barely use the facility anymore. Officials attribute the deteriorating condition to a fund crunch ever since the Covid pandemic set in.

Station supervisor Jatinder Singh said, “We have written to the director of the state transport office multiple times, highlighting the poor condition of these waiting rooms and requesting funds. We are still awaiting approval.”

The women’s waiting room, meant to accommodate nearly 48 passengers, has a water cooler and a sanitary napkin vending machine, both out of order.

Ritika Sharma, a female commuter, said, “It is disappointing to see that basic amenities are not functional. The water cooler is always out of order and the sanitary napkin vending machine is useless. These are simple comforts that should be available, especially for women who travel long distances.”

Deepti Singh, who came here from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, voiced her frustration: “I had to wait in the freezing cold with no place to rest. The broken windows let in the harsh wind, making it difficult to relax. Since I needed to catch an early morning bus to Delhi, I had no choice but to endure. I wish there was a warm, safe place to wait.”

These issues make life especially difficult for elderly commuters and mothers carrying infants.

Rajinder Singh, an elderly commuter, said, “At my age, I can’t tolerate such cold for long periods. The lack of shelter makes it hard. This is bad for my health.”

A woman travelling with her young child, requesting not to be named, said, “It is incredibly hard for children to wait in these conditions. My son was shivering and there was no place to protect him from the wind.”

Will address issue soon: General manager

Punjab Roadways general manager Navraj Batish assured that the issue will be addressed in the coming month. “We are opening the tender for a private contractor to maintain these amenities. The previous contractor was terminated during the pandemic due to misconduct and the maintenance has been neglected since,” he said.