Drug peddler arrested with 1.1 kg heroin, 54,000 drug money in Ludhiana

A Special Task Force team arrest an alleged drug peddler at Ladhowal Chowk, Ludhiana for possesion of 1.1 kg heroin that he procured from near the Amritsar border and ₹54,000 of drug money
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man for allegedly peddling drugs, recovering 1.1kg heroin and 54,000 worth of drug money from his possession.

The accused, identified as Naseem Saffi, 37, of Mohalla Harjap Nagar, was arrested on 33 Feet road, Jamalpur.

STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said the accused was heading towards Ludhiana from Jalandhar in a Hyundai Eon when the team stopped him for checking at Ladhowal Chowk.

During checking, the team recovered a handbag hidden under the driver seat containing the heroin and money. The team also impounded the vehicle.

Police said the accused admitted to having purchased the heroin near the Amritsar border. The Inspector added that the accused is unemployed and had at least six cases of drug peddling registered against him at different police stations.

