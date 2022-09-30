Drug peddler’s 47 shops demolished in Rewari

: The Rewari police and municipal corporation in a joint operation on Friday demolished 47 shops built on the land of a trust owned by drug peddler Sunil Dulgach, who is currently lodged in Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dulgach is the chairman of the Maharshi Valmiki trust and had built these shops on the trust’s land without passing the map. These shops were given on rent , a spokesman of the Rewari police said.

“Four excavators were used to demolish these shops. The notices were served earlier to the shopkeepers to vacate these shops,” the spokesman added.

Rewari Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao reached the spot and criticised the demolition drive.

“If a man did not pass the map, why is the punishment being given to poor shopkeepers, who are earning their livelihood,” the MLA added.

The move comes as part of a major crackdown against drug peddlers and wanted criminals in the state. The Haryana police and municipal corporations had earlier demolished the houses and shops built illegally on the government land at various places, including Sirsa, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Karnal, Faridabad, Gurugram and Hisar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}