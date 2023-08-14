Tarn Taran encounter: Accused sent to five-day police custody

TARN TARAN

During the preliminary questioning of Kuldeep, Tarn Taran police have nominated one Hira Singh of Harike in the case.

A local court on Sunday sent a drug smuggler, Kuldeep Singh of Kot Ise Khan village in Moga district, who was arrested after an encounter with the Tarn Taran police on Friday night, to five-day police remand.

The encounter took place when Kuldeep, along with his associate Jora Singh of Kot Ise Khan, was on the way from Harike to Tarn Taran. Jora Singh was shot dead in the encounter.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said: “Hira Singh’s name has emerged during Kuldeep’s questioning. Hira is a notorious drug smuggler and has been facing several criminal cases.”

The SSP further said so far, no drug has been recovered in the case, but their investigation is on to ascertain the backward and forward linkages of the accused. A local court has granted five-day remand of Kuldeep Singh, he added.

After the encounter, which took place on the link road leading to Chambal village, situated on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway, the police recovered ₹1.7 lakh and a firearm. Police said they had retaliated after the accused opened fire on the police party which was chasing them. The accused had broken two barricades before the encounter, the police said.

Jora was facing a case under the Excise Act registered at Kot Ise Khan police station in 2017. Similarly, Kuldeep is facing a case under the NDPS Act for smuggling of five kilograms of opium.

