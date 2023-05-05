Three nabbed with 50 gm heroin, pistol in Mohali

The anti-narcotics-cum-special operation cell of Ropar Range arrested three drug smugglers near Spice Chowk on Wednesday night.

The three drug smugglers, identified as Shashipal, Mandeep Singh and Raman Bhanot, were arrested near Spice Chowk on Wednesday night. (Getty Images)

A total of 50 gm heroin, a country made pistol with four cartridges and ₹2.26 lakh drug money were recovered from their possession, said Ropar Range inspector general of police (IG) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

The trio was identified as Shashipal, Mandeep Singh and Raman Bhanot, all from Hoshiarpur district. They were produced in court on Thursday and taken on police remand.

Meanwhile, the Panchkula police arrested Vijay Kumar, a resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh, with 9.14 gm heroin during checking near the Chandimandir flyover.

The Chandigarh Police also caught a Hallomajra resident, Jatinder, 30, with 10.10 gm heroin from a naka near the BSNL turn in Industrial Area, Phase 2. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.

