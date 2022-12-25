Drug smuggling racket busted: 2 held with drone, 10kg heroin in Amritsar

Punjab Police on Sunday busted a trans-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of two of its members along with 10kg of heroin and a sophisticated drone.

According to police, the arrested men, identified as Dalbir and Jagdish, residents of Gharinda village in Amritsar, had been engaged in drug trafficking for the last three years. The duo has no criminal case registered against them.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the Amritsar Rural Police led by SSP Swapan Sharma in an intelligence-based operation has successfully busted this drug smuggling cartel, which had been smuggling contraband to states, including Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after importing them from across the border using drones.

He said that the USA-made sophisticated drone recovered from the smugglers is a DJI series drone worth ₹20 lakh. It has hi-tech features, including long-lasting battery backup and an infrared-based night vision camera. This is the fifth drone recovered in less than a month, he added.

Divulging more details, SSP Swapan Sharma said these big fish had a well-oiled distribution network in the neighbouring states, which has been identified.

He added that the police teams have been conducting raids at 12 locations in Haryana and Delhi, and more contraband seizures will follow.

A case under sections 21 and 23 of the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard at the Gharinda police station.

BOX: Five drones recovered in a month

November 29: A hexacopter drone recovered carrying 6.68kg of heroin in Khemkaran, Tarn Taran

November 30: A broken quadcopter drone recovered from village Van Tara Singh in Khalra, Tarn Taran

December 2: A hexacopter drone carrying 5.6kg of heroin recovered from the Khemkaran area in Tarn Taran

December 4: A quadcopter drone loaded with 3.06kg of heroin was recovered from Kalia in Tarn Taran

December 25: A DJI series USA-made drone recovered along with 10kg heroin by Amritsar Rural Police