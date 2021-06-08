Drugs case: Axed Patti SHO gets interim bail, asked to join investigation

The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted interim bail to a former Punjab Police inspector absconding in a drug case for the last two months.

The court has asked Baljit Singh, former station house officer (SHO) of Patti Sadar police station, to join investigation being conducted by deputy superintendent of police (DSP-narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances) Sukhdeep Singh.

Baljit, along with assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Singh, who was posted in Amritsar judicial complex, allegedly released Malkit Singh, alias Palta, and his brother-in-law Bau Singh on March 31. They alleged drug peddlers were arrested from the Tarn Taran city police station jurisdiction with 1kg of heroin.

Baljit was dismissed from the service after he went underground. Davinder was also placed under suspension and a departmental probe was ordered against him. Earlier, a local court had dismissed the bail applications of both the cops.

A case under Sections 21-29-59-61-85 of the NDPS Act, 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, (amended as 2018), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the inspector, ASI, smugglers and one Jasbir Singh on April 13 at the city police station.

The case was registered on the complaint of ASI Jatinder Singh of city police station. He said Baljit and Davinder had released Malkit and Bau after taking ₹3.5 lakh bribe. Jasbir played a middleman in striking the deal between the accused and the cops, it was alleged. According to Tarn Taran police, the seized contraband is with the former inspector.

Baljit approached the court through counsel pleading “this kind of vague allegations can be levelled against anyone”. His lawyer told the court that the petitioner, who has an unblemished service record, has been falsely implicated.

“The petitioner shall join the investigation and would be present as and when called for and in the event of arrest. He shall be admitted to interim bail on his furnishing personal and surety bonds to the satisfaction of investigating officer,” noted justice Manoj Bajaj, while issuing notice of motion to Tarn Taran police for September 22.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale confirmed the bail order and said the former cop has not joined the investigation yet.

“We have adequate evidence against Baljit. ASI Davinder Singh has already confessed to the crime. We have yet to recover 1kg heroin that was seized from the drug peddlers,” said a senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named.