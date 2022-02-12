Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drugs made in HP fail quality test: Himachal Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore questions govt

Himachal Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore questioned the functioning of the government over samples of drugs manufactured in Himachal Pradesh-based units repeatedly failing the safety tests
In a statement issued here, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore claimed that the pharma companies were playing with the lives of people and strict action shall be taken against the companies which produce substandard medicine. (HT FIle Photo)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday questioned the functioning of the government over the samples of drugs manufactured in Himachal Pradesh-based units repeatedly failing the safety tests.

In a statement issued here, Rathore claimed that the pharma companies were playing with the lives of people and strict action shall be taken against the companies which produce substandard medicine.

Rathore has said that medicines, made in Himachal, failing the quality test reflect the lethargic approach of the government.

“The government and the drug controllers are not performing their duties properly,” he said.

Rathore said that according to the information most of the drugs which failed the quality test were life-saving drugs.

Rathore urged the government keep a vigil on the quality and prices of essential medicines and said that there is a great need to cut the prices of medicines for the treatment of heart diseases, hypertension and diabetes in the public interest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
