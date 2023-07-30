Drunk man ploughs car into lawyer’s vehicle in Chandigarh’s Sector 46

In the third such case in a fortnight, a man rammed his car into another four-wheeler parked outside a house in Sector 46-B, damaging the vehicle and an electricity pole on Saturday morning.

The car involved in the crash. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Nikhil Kumar of Karnal, was driving under the influence of liquor, as confirmed by his medical examination, said police. Currently residing with a friend in Sector 46, Nikhil has been arrested.

The damaged car belongs to Rahul Jindal, an advocate practising at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He told the police that he rushed outside on hearing a loud bang around 6 am and was shocked to find a Hyundai Verna (HR05-AK-6101) crashed into his brand new Verna. The offending car had even uprooted an electric pole.

He alleged that Nikhil, who was driving, was accompanied by four more people, who misbehaved with him.

After Rahul informed the police control room, a team from the Sector 34 police station reached the spot and arrested Nikhil. He was later released on bail.

Nikhil was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 185 (drink and drive) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Just three days ago, on July 26, a woman had rammed her car into the shutter of a closed showroom, injuring two persons and shattering glass doors, in Sector 22-C. She was subsequently booked for rash driving and endangering life.

Earlier on July 16, a 25-year-old woman had crashed her Mahindra Thar into the house of retired IAS officer Inderjeet Singh Sandhu in Sector 8-C, damaging two cars, a pillar and a portion of the front wall. Here, both parties had reached a compromise and only a DDR was filed.