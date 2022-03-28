Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Duggal-Nagarkoti-Sharma panel makes clean sweep in Chandigarh Press Club elections

The Duggal-Nagarkoti-Sharma panel won all nine seats of the Chandigarh Press Club governing council; Saurabh Duggal beat Nalin Acharya to become the new president of the club
Newly elected governing council team of the Chandigarh Press Club celebrating their win. (Keshav Singh/ HT)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Duggal-Nagarkoti-Sharma panel won all nine seats of the Chandigarh Press Club governing council in the annual elections held on Sunday.

Defeating Nalin Acharya of Him Prabha by a margin of 38 votes, independent journalist Saurabh Duggal became the new president of the club. As many as 329 votes were polled for Duggal against 291 votes for Acharya, while four were declared invalid.

For the post of senior vice-president, 349 votes were polled for Umesh Sharma of News 18, who beat Pankaj Sharma, formerly of The Tribune, by a difference of 83 votes. Rajinder Nagarkoti of the Times of India trounced Rakesh Gupta of ANB News by 151 votes to clinch the post of secretary general.

Neha Sharma of PTC News was elected vice-president 1 after beating Archana Sethi of Punjab Kesari by 36 votes. Dushyant Singh Pundir of The Tribune beat Rajinder Dhawan of Dainik Tribune by 46 votes to become vice-president 2.

Mansa Ram Rawat of Punjabi Tribune was elected as joint secretary 1, Shreyasi Thakur of The Tribune as joint secretary 2, Karnail S Rana of Punjab Kesari as secretary and Rajesh Dhall of Dainik Jagran as treasurer.

Established in 1980, the Chandigarh Press Club has been holding elections annually since 1984 without a miss.

A total of 624 (85%) of the 733 eligible voters showed up on Sunday, making it one of the highest polling turnouts recorded in the recent years, returning officer Vishal Gulati said.

