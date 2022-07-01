Dumping of waste: Stop issuing building plans, TS1 certificates to plots with no boundary wall, says MC
With an aim to stop waste/garbage accumulation at vacant plots, Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the officials to stop issuing building plans and TS1 certificates (NOC) to the owners of plots, until they construct a boundary wall at the site.
Further, it has also been decided that the civic body will issue a challan to the owner of the plot, even if he/she claims that the waste has been dumped at the site by the neighbours.
Issuing the directions to the health wing officials during a meeting held at the MC Zone D office on Thursday, Agarwal stated that it is only due to the failure of the plot owner to construct a boundary wall at the site, neighbours are able to dump the garbage at the vacant plot. The health branch officials have been directed to commence issuing challans to the owners and stop issuance of building plans, TS1 certificate etc.
Facing flak over solid waste management, the MC has been receiving a number of complaints against the dumping of garbage in vacant plots. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also directed the officials to act against the same in the past.
Meanwhile, Aggarwal also directed the officials of the market committee to deal with the garbage generated in the main vegetable market by itself.
Challan violators for not handing over segregated waste, authorities told
To encourage source segregation of waste by households, Aggarwal also directed the officials to commence issuing challans to residents, who fail to hand over segregated water and dry waste to the waste collectors.
Earlier also MC has made tall claims to commence a drive to issue challans against violators, but no concrete steps are taken at ground level due to the presence of the informal sector in waste collection across the city and political interference.
Appreciation certificates for sanitary inspectors
To encourage waste segregation in the city, Aggarwal announced that the MC will issue appreciation certificates to those sanitary inspectors, who will ensure the collection of segregated waste in their respective areas.
