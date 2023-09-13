Duo behind series of snatchings in Derabassi, Panchkula nabbed

Police have arrested two persons, allegedly involved in a series of snatchings across Derabassi and Panchkula over the last few months.

Identified as Naresh Kumar, a resident of Green Valley, Sector 11, Derabassi, and Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi of Gulmohar City, Derabassi, they were allegedly behind at least 45 to 50 snatchings.

As per the police, Naresh, who is a native of Palwal in Haryana, is a BTech graduate while the other accused is a school dropout. The duo, in their mid-30s, had turned to crime in the lure of a lavish lifestyle.

They have been taken into police custody.

During the course of investigation, police found that the accused used to avail loans by mortgaging the gold ornaments snatched from victims.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said the accused had managed to secure loans to the tune of ₹2.81 lakh from Muthoot Fincorp Limited branch, Derabassi, by pledging the snatched gold items.

Following the revelation that the accused were able to avail the loans so effortlessly, police are looking at the possible the role of the finance company’s employees.

“If we find any involvement of anyone within the company, appropriate action will be taken,” said the SSP.

Two pistols, live cartridges also recovered

Police have recovered some cash, believed to have been acquired through criminal activities, two .32 pistols, two live cartridges, and a cache of gold ornaments, weighing approximately 70 grams from the accused. The recovered gold items include two gold chains and 23 earrings.

Police have so far registered five snatching cases on the basis of the confession during interrogation. These snatchings took place at different locations, including Zirakpur, Dhakoli, and Derabassi.

SSP Garg said the accused were wanted in eight cases registered in Derabassi and Zirakpur, while seven cases of snatching were registered against them in Panchkula. Notably, one of the victims was an ex-army officer from Derabassi, whose ordeal was captured on a closed-circuit television camera, the video of which subsequently went viral, adding to the urgency to apprehend the culprits.

