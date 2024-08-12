 Duo stealing currency garlands, make-up products from Kharar shops held - Hindustan Times
Duo stealing currency garlands, make-up products from Kharar shops held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 12, 2024 08:40 AM IST

A youth and his female aide, both aged 22, who were behind a spate of thefts at the Kharar market, have landed in police net.

DSP Karan Sandhu said shopkeepers in Kharar market had been panicking since the duo started making off with their products after posing as customers. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Nannu, of Patiala and Renu, alias Roni, of Rajpura, were arrested after they were captured in one of the targeted shops’ CCTV camera.

Police recovered a total 36 currency garlands used in weddings, amounting to a total of 55,000, besides two mobile phones, including an iPhone, a scooter, an LED TV, a laptop, 13 imported nail polishes, besides other make-up products.

DSP Karan Sandhu said shopkeepers in the area had been panicking since the duo started making off with their products after posing as customers.

“We had registered three theft cases, following which we nabbed them using human and technical intelligence. The accused were earlier also booked for theft by the Chandigarh and Punjab police. While Manpreet is named in six cases, Renu is facing two cases. Following questioning, we are hopeful of tracing more such cases,” said the DSP.

Duo stealing currency garlands, make-up products from Kharar shops held
Follow Us On